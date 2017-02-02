Coalition forms to protect dwindling wetland forests in the South

A multi-state coalition has formed to protect wetland forests in the South, organizers said Thursday on World Wetlands Day.
Wetland forests once covered much of the South but most have fallen to farms or real estate development over the centuries. The Wetland Forest Initiative will work with landowners, communities, conservation organizations and government agencies to conserve and restore those that remain.
Many of the region’s intact wetland forests are found on coastal plains. A world biodiversity hotspot, coastal plains on the southeastern and Gulf Coast have nearly 600 animal and over 1,800 plant species found nowhere else. The forests also absorb pollutants and flood waters and store carbon, which is linked to climate change when released into the atmosphere.
Asheville-based Dogwood Alliance is among 23 organizations involved in the coalition, which also includes the National Audubon Society, Clemson University and the National Wildlife Federation.
