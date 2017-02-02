State reports first child death from flu during the 2016-17 flu season

State health officials on Thursday reported North Carolina’s first child death from flu during the 2016-2017 flu season.
The child lived in the western part of the state and died on Jan. 24 from complications associated with influenza infection, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. To protect the family’s privacy, the department is not releasing the child’s hometown, county and gender.
“If there is any positive to come from this tragedy, we hope it will be that people understand even though flu is a very common virus, it can cause serious and even deadly infections in some people,” acting state epidemiologist Dr. Zack Moore said in a statement. “We extend our deepest sympathies to this child’s family.”
This flu season, 19 adult flu-associated deaths have been reported in North Carolina, 14 of whom were older than 65, officials said.
Eight child flu deaths had been reported from other states as of Jan. 21, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC estimates up to 49,000 people die from flu infections nationwide each year. Certain groups are at higher risk for serious illness from flu, including those with underlying heart or lung disease, people older than 65 and children 4 and under.
Flu vaccination is the most effective protection against flu, Moore said. “There is still time to protect yourself and your loved ones,” he said. “It’s February, we expect flu to be circulating for the next several weeks.”
