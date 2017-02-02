Charlotte company recalls pimento spread after tests detect Listeria

B&H Foods of Charlotte is voluntarily recalling Ruth’s Original pimento spread, after state tests showed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause life-threatening illness.
The company launched the recall after a routine sample collected by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services detected the bacteria, which causes the infection listeriosis. No illnesses have been reported, health officials said Thursday in announcing the recall.
The product and production codes included in the recall are 7-ounce Ruth’s Original Pimento Spread, LOT 016, Sell by 4 30 17.
The recalled product is only in Food Lions and Bi-Los in the Carolinas and Georgia, B&H Foods general manager Bill Rudisill told the Observer on Thursday night. The company learned of the test results on Wednesday, “and we immediately went to work to get (the product) out of the stores,” Rudisill said.
The product is manufactured at a plant in Chester, S.C., which the company spent all day Thursday sanitizing, Rudisill said. He added that he will be at the plant on Friday investigating how Listeria got into the product. The bacteria could even have entered the plant on a worker’s shoes, although workers sanitize their shoes at the plant, he said.
N.C. Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said the recall “is a direct result of our routine surveillance and testing of ready-to-eat products. These products are tested at our Food and Drug Protection Lab for common pathogens such as Listeria, Salmonella and E coli.”
Consumers who bought the product should return it to where they bought it for a full refund. Anyone with questions can call the company at 717-945-5178, 8 a.m-5 p.m. weekdays.
