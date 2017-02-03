What time is Super Bowl 2017? Your guide to the game

The Super Bowl – the biggest sporting event of the year for Americans – is Sunday and here’s everything you need to know.
What time does it start? The New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium in Houston starting at 6:30 p.m. But pregame programs begin as early as 10 a.m. If you’re an addict, you could stay on the couch for an entire day.
Who is broadcasting it? Fox
Who’s going to win? The Atlanta Falcons will defeat the New England Patriots, says a University of Pittsburgh researcher who backs his claim with seven years of National Football League (NFL) data and statistics. Sports Illustrated’s staff is leaning toward the Patriots.
Most likely snack at the party? The Insider says the most popular Super Bowl party snack in North Carolina is Buffalo Wings. In South Carolina, its supposedly Pepperoni Dip, but we’re suspicious of that claim. Pizza Hut estimates it will be selling over 2 million pizzas Sunday. It’s also predicted we’ll eat 1.23 billion chicken wings and over 8 million pounds of guacamole.
Is Beyoncé performing at half time? No, it’s Lady Gaga, who once made headlines wearing a dress made of meat. Pregame buzz suggests she’s going to let politics creep into her performance, but we can pray not.
Why can’t we have Beyoncé instead? She’s pregnant with twins.
How much money will players make? The Web site NJ.com says the Super Bowl championship team will make $107,000. Players on the losing team will earn $53,000.
How much are companies paying to run their fancy commercials? A 30-second spot will cost over $5 million on average, according to Variety.
How much were tickets that we never got in the mail? From $3,733 to as high as $16,360, which is the price of a Toyota Corolla.
We’re not Roman! Why does the NFL use Roman numerals? The idea was borrowed from the Olympics, says sports folklore. The NFL doesn’t seem to care that few of us know what the numerals mean. The Web site Heavy.com says the NFL took a brief hiatus from Roman numerals for Super Bowl 50 between the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers. Super Bowl 51 is technically Super Bowl LI.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments