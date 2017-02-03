Man accused of hitting teenage boy, causing permanent hearing loss

A Lincoln County man is facing a child abuse charge in connection with striking a teenage boy who suffered hearing lost, says the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
Detective Kelsey Harrington arrested Jonathan Matthew Williams, 33, of Knotline Lane, Cherryville, on Thursday and charged him with one felony count of child abuse causing serious injury.
Williams reportedly struck a 15-year-old boy, who is a relative, on the side of the head which caused permanent hearing loss in one ear.
The incident was reported to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office by Lincoln County DSS on December 20, 2016.
Williams was placed under a $10,000 secured bond and had a first appearance in Lincoln County District Court Friday.
