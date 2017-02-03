Driver dies from injuries in Steele Creek wreck

A speeding driver who careened into a tree in Steele Creek last week died Thursday at Carolinas Medical Center, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Friday.
Corey Scott Flynt, 24, was airlifted to the hospital after he lost control of his 2008 Honda Civic and crashed in the 13900 block of Choate Circle on Jan. 24.
Alcohol and other drug use also contributed to the wreck, police said. The car was so badly damaged that police have yet to determine if Flynt had his seat belt on. He was alone in the car.
Anyone who saw the wreck or has information about the case is encouraged to call CMPD Detective Andrew Oberer at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments