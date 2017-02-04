Untreated wastewater overflows into Steele Creek Saturday due to blockage

A blockage of grease and tree roots is being blamed for 2,040 gallons of untreated wastewater finding its way into the Catawba River Watershed Saturday.
Charlotte Water says the untreated waste found its way into Steele Creek, which empties into the Catawba River. The over flow was in the area of 3031 Nevada Boulevard.
Law requires Charlotte Water to notify the public when overflows of more than 1,000 gallons reach surface waters.
Charlotte Water officials suggested the problem was the result of people dumping grease down drains.
“A majority of wastewater overflows can be prevented,” said a statement from Cam Coley, spokesperson at Charlotte Water.
“Anything put in plumbing or a manhole can cause wastewater overflows, spilling raw sewage into your street, your creek or even inside your own home. Even products labeled as ‘flushable’ do not breakdown in the sewer system and can contribute to clogging.”
The department recommends taking oils and grease to a recycling center.
Charlotte Water crews maintain more than 4,000 miles of wastewater pipe. Charges from monthly water bills fund preventative maintenance, emergency response, and the safe daily delivery of more than 80 million gallons of wastewater to five treatment plants, where wastewater is treated to high water quality standards and released back into our waterways.
