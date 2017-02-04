Chocolate delights in Rock Hill

People flocked to Saturday’s ninth annual Chocolate Festival at Epiphany Lutheran Church on West Main Street in Rock Hill.
The popular event, always held on the first Saturday in February, draws hundreds each year. It featured a chocolate fountain where people could dip pretzels, doughnuts or fruit skewers, free chocolate coffee in the “Chocolate Cafe,” cupcakes and decorating for children under 10 and a bounce house.
It also featured chocolate chili, a chocolate bake sale, fried chocolate candy bars, professional chocolates from Epiphany Chocolatiers of Fort Mill, S.C. chocolate crepes and wine/chocolate tastings.
Comments