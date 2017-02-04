Epiphany Lutheran Church Chocolate Festival

Saturday's Ninth Annual Chocolate Festival at Epiphany Lutheran Church on West Main St. in Rock Hill. The popular event, always held on the first Saturday in February, draws hundreds every year and featured a chocolate fountain where people could dip pretzels, doughnuts or fruit skewers, free chocolate coffee in the "Chocolate Cafe," free cupcakes and decorating for children under 10, a free bounce house, chocolate chili, a chocolate bake sale, fried chocolate candy bars, professional chocolates from Epiphany Chocolatiers of Fort Mill, chocolate crepes and wine/chocolate tastings.
Diedra Laird The Charlotte Observer

Entertainment

Artwork construction time lapse from Bechtler Museum

Local model builder, Gene Hopkins, was commissioned in 2000 to build a complete, working 1/4 scale replica of Jean Tinguely's Cascade mobile sculpture currently hanging at the Carillon Tower in Charlotte. Hopkins made each piece by hand to duplicate the rotating parts, working lights and a fountain. The replica reconstruction is now installed and open for viewing by the public at the Bechtler.

Local

A Plus Garage Doors Puppy Bowl

Scenes from Saturday's second annual A Plus Garage Doors Puppy Bowl at Pet Essentials on Pineville-Matthews Rd. The popular event gave dog lovers a chance to play with shelter dogs and browse dog-related attractions, including vendors, and rent-a-puppy and kissing booths. The Puppy Bowl game event featured adoptable puppies from The Humane Society of York County, Peanut’s Place Small Breed Rescue, and Halfway There Rescue.

News

Remembering Josue Javier Diaz

Family and friends gathered in the 6200 block of Albemarle Road to remember Josue Javier Diaz on Friday evening. Diaz was shot and killed by an undercover police detective on Thursday.

