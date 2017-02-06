Young girl rescued, seriously burned in NoDa apartment fire early Monday

A young girl is seriously burned after being rescued in an apartment fire in Charlotte's NoDa early Monday morning.
The fire broke out around 2:15 a.m. at an apartment in the 1300 block of E. 36th Street.
The Charlotte Fire Department says Medic took the young girl to Carolinas Medical Center before she was flown to the Wake Forest Burn Center. The landlord says at least 60 percent of the girl's body was burned.
The American Red Cross is assisting others displaced in the fire.
It took around 27 firefighters 15 minutes to control the fire, which remains under investigation.
