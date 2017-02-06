One dead in one-vehicle wreck on Old York Road in Chester County

A Chester man died Sunday after he ran off the road in a single-vehicle incident in Chester County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Billy Eugene Reynolds Jr., 36, died of blunt force trauma after being ejected from the car, according to Chester County Coroner Terry Tinker. Reynolds, who was driving a Ford pickup truck, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The one-vehicle incident happened at 6:14 a.m. Sunday, said Cpl. Bill Rhyne with the S.C. Highway Patrol. The driver was traveling south on Old York Road when the car ran off the right side of the road and overturned, Rhyne said.
The driver was not wearing a seat belt, Ryne said. The person was ejected and died at the scene.
