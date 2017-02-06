Student fights school expulsion after forgetting pocket knife was in pickup

A Northwestern High School junior and his family are fighting what they believe to be an unfair expulsion.
The Rock Hill school district expelled Eric Chandler Helms, 16, earlier this month after officials found a pocket knife in the bed of his pickup truck parked at the school, said his mother Tabatha Pruitt.
The family has started a petition and is working to have the expulsion overturned. The petition has reached nearly 2,500 signatures in two days.
Pruitt said the high school called and told her they found a knife in her son’s car three weeks ago. Pruitt said her son is an avid hunter and fisher and had accidentally left the knife in his car.
“He’s a Southern boy,” she said. “He’s had a pocket knife since he was 6 years old. It’s just common practice around here.”
Pruitt said Helms was immediately suspended for five days and she was asked to attend a disciplinary hearing a week after officials found the knife. She met with Northwestern and school district officials.
“I really didn’t think that it was that big of a deal,” she said. “Chandler even had his bookbag ready to go back to school that day.”
However, Pruitt said she realized the issue was more serious when she walked into the hearing. She said her son has not had any behavioral problems beyond being late to school a few times.
“He’s a good kid,” she said. “He had no intention of hurting anyone.”
The school district has a policy against weapons on school grounds, said Mychal Frost, spokesperson for Rock Hill schools.
“It is our policy to ensure the safety and welfare of students and employees. The presence of a knife with a blade length of more than two inches on school district property poses a severe threat of serious harm or injury to students and staff,” he said.
“While on school grounds, students will not possess any item capable of inflicting injury or harm to persons or property when that item is not used in relation to a normal school activity at a scheduled time for the student. No vehicles parked on school property may contain knives or other items which are generally considered to be weapons. Students found in violation of this policy are recommended for expulsion and have a right to appeal the district's decision.”
Due to privacy laws, the school district cannot speak to specific cases involving students, Frost said. After the disciplinary hearing, Helms was expelled for the remainder of this school year, Pruitt said.
Pruitt said she tried to enroll her son in other high schools, but because of the expulsion has not found another school to take him.
The family is going to appeal the expulsion, Pruitt said. She said her son plans to go into the military and an expulsion on his record could hurt his future.
“All we want is to get it overturned,” she said. “It’s been a nightmare.”
Online Petition
A petition can be found online on change.org.
