Database | Refugee populations in U.S. cities for seven countries targeted by Trump

In the past decade, the Carolinas have welcomed more than 5,400 refugees from countries in which President Donald Trump is seeking to ban immigration.
Trump recently signed an executive order halting the refugee program and temporarily banning immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Sudan and Yemen.
Last week, a U.S. District Court judge suspended the ban and a federal appeals court upheld the suspension Sunday.
Trump, who called the seven “countries of concern” and has spoken out against Muslim extremists since running for the presidency, said he’d fight to reinstate the executive order.
Since 2007, those countries have sent more than 5,000 refugees to North Carolina and nearly 400 to South Carolina, according to information from the State Department's Bureau of Population, Refugee and Migration. The Associated Press compiled and released the data last week.
Raleigh received more than 1,300 refugees – the most of any city in the Carolinas, followed by Durham and Charlotte.
Charlotte's 802 refugees included nearly 300 Iraqis and more than 250 Somalians, data show.
