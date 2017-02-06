Guards treated for bite, scratches after fight with Iredell County inmate

An inmate at the Iredell County Detention Center Annex has been charged with two counts of felony assault on a law enforcement officer after an attack that included both biting and scratching, officials said.
The incident started when inmate Joshua Robert Lail of Mt. Airy reportedly attempted to throw an unknown substance on Detention Officer Kenneth Fletcher while he was passing out breakfast trays on Feb. 5, officials said.
Lail was sprayed with pepper spray and removed from his cell to be decontaminated in the shower, officials said. During this process, Lail became aggressive and assaulted Detention Sergeant Joshua Harris and Detention Office Diedreia Foster, officials said. Harris and Foster eventually subdued Lail, who continued to resist in the placement of handcuffs.
Harris was treated and released at Iredell Memorial Hospital for scratches to his face and eyes and a bite to his left bicep. Officer Foster received injuries to her left knee and ring finger.
Lail was transported to the magistrate’s office and charged with 2 counts of felony assault on a law enforcement officer and one count of misdemeanor assault on a government official.
He received a $60,000 secured bond for those charges. Lail has been at detention center since Jan. 24 on charges of assault on a law enforcement, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, officials said.
