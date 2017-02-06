Motorcyclist dies of injuries sustained in Ballantyne Commons Parkway crash

A man critically injured in a Jan. 18 motorcycle accident has died, say Charlotte Mecklenburg Police.
Dillon Perry, 21, was the driver of a 1999 Ducati motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed on Ballantyne Commons Parkway when the accident occurred at 8:49 p.m. on Jan. 18, police said.
Perry lost control of the motorcycle, laid it on the road surface and it slid off the road and struck a tree, officials said. He was transported by MEDIC to Carolinas Medical Center with serious life threatening injuries and he died Feb. 3, officials said.
Speed and alcohol use were contributing factors to this crash, CMPD officials said in a press release.
