Driver charged in Charlotte pedestrian’s death

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have charged a driver in the death Friday of a pedestrian on North Tryon Street.
Police said Monday they have charged Royalty Alice Gaten, 28, with misdemeanor death by vehicle.
The victim, Doris Obelle Ballard, 53, was walking on the sidewalk at 1501 N. Tryon Street when she was hit by a 2004 Ford Expedition that was exiting a convenience store parking lot. Speed and alcohol didn’t contribute to the incident, police said.
Police ask that anyone who witnessed the crash or has information call Det. Gormican at 704- 432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at704-334-1600.
