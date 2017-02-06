Driver charged in Charlotte pedestrian’s death

1:25 Epiphany Lutheran Church Chocolate Festival Pause

3:27 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

0:57 Girls watch Hidden Figures movie

1:52 Boyfriend shocks clerk by proposing to her in courtroom, and the judge plays along

1:02 He gave her his heart, she gave him her kidney

1:55 DC official: Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000

1:25 Ringling Bros. Circus arrives in Queen City

0:45 Charlotte soccer stadium gets county approval - commissioner explains 'no' vote

0:50 Women's March on Charlotte