Man charged with stabbing three people in Lincoln County home

A man is in custody after three people were stabbed at a Lincolnton home early Monday.
Deputies responded to the home on River Hill Trail at about midnight to find two women and a man with stab wounds. They arrested Brandon Lashan Lineberger, 28, at the scene.
Witnesses said Lineberger began stabbing Aimee Nicole Ford, 34, after the two got into an argument. Lineberger’s mother, Annette Lorraine Craft, 45, was cut on the hand when she tried to intervene.
William Dale Carte, Jr., 57, was stabbed multiple times when he tried to get the knife away from Lineberger, deputies said. All four people live at the address.
Ford was airlifted to CHS-Main in Charlotte where she is listed in critical condition. Craft and Carte were treated and released at Caramont Regional Medical Center.
Lineberger is charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury. He was being held in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $600,000 secured bond.
