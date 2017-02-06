UNCC student, boyfriend killed in wrong-way crash in Lumberton

A UNC Charlotte student and her passenger were killed early Monday in Lumberton when a wrong-way driver slammed into their vehicle, news reports said.
Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash that happened at about 1 a.m. in south Lumberton, the Fayetteville Observer quoted police as saying.
The driver, Dana Michelle Wilson, 18, and Ryan Michael Menke, 18, both of Wilmington, were killed, the news site said.
A friend posted on Facebook that Wilson was a UNCC student and Menke was her boyfriend. UNCC confirmed that Wilson was a student.
Friend Allie Williams told WBTV, the Observer’s news partner, that she had known Wilson and Menke since they went to high school together in Wilmington. Williams said Wilson had just started her first semester at UNCC and was interested in possibly becoming a nurse like her mother.
“She always had a smile on her face. She was super bubbly,” Williams said. She described Menke as someone who was very kind.
WECT in Wilmington quoted a New Hanover County Schools spokesman as saying Wilson and Menke were former Laney High School students who graduated in 2016.
Broderick Jones, 38, of Proctorville, driving a 1989 Oldsmobile, was traveling east in the west-bound lane on U.S. 74 when he crashed into a 2005 Ford Focus, a police release said. Jones was airlifted to an unidentified hospital with life-threatening injuries, the release said.
