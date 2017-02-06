Charlotte police seek suspect in armed robberies

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police detectives ask for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of several armed robberies.
The suspect tried to get an employee to let him First Legacy Bank, 431 Beatties Ford Rd., at 8:25 a.m. last Wednesday but fled without gaining entry. Thirty minutes later, the suspect went into Cash America Pawn, 5847 Albemarle Rd., brandished a firearm in robbing the business.
Police describe the suspect as a black male in his 30’s, about 6 feet 1 inch tall, with a medium build and a distinct scar on the right side of his face. The man was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket and black pants.
Anyone with information concerning this case and or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704.334.1600.
