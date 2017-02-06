Local

February 6, 2017 5:20 PM

Charlotte police seek suspect in armed robberies

Staff reports

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police detectives ask for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of several armed robberies.

The suspect tried to get an employee to let him First Legacy Bank, 431 Beatties Ford Rd., at 8:25 a.m. last Wednesday but fled without gaining entry. Thirty minutes later, the suspect went into Cash America Pawn, 5847 Albemarle Rd., brandished a firearm in robbing the business.

Police describe the suspect as a black male in his 30’s, about 6 feet 1 inch tall, with a medium build and a distinct scar on the right side of his face. The man was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information concerning this case and or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704.334.1600.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Trump signs "extreme vetting" executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos