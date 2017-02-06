Local

February 6, 2017 5:34 PM

Passerby helps pilot to safety after Burke County plane crash

WBTV

A passerby helped a pilot get to safety after a plane crashed in Burke County on Monday afternoon, according to officials.

The crash happened at around 4:45 p.m. on Jamestown Road, Burke County EMS tweeted. The message was tweeted along with a picture that shows the aircraft on the ground engulfed in flames.

The pilot, officials said, was able to get to safety with the help of a passerby who saw the crash and rushed over. The pilot was out of the aircraft, a Superior T6, but needed help getting away from the burning plane.

The pilot’s name and condition have not been released.

It is not clear what may have led to the crash.

