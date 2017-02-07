York man charged with kidnapping, assaulting 17-year-old girl

A York man has been charged with assaulting and kidnapping a 17-year-old girl, according to a York County Sheriff’s Office police report.
David Cunupp, 29, has been charged with kidnapping and assault, the report states.
Deputies spoke with the girl on Friday, the report says. The girl told investigators that she got a call from Cunupp on Friday. She told police that Cunupp wanted to talk to her because she wanted to break up with him, the report states.
The girl told police that Cunupp picked her up 12:30 a.m. Friday and took her to his home, where they argued, the report states.
The girl told police that later in the day, instead of taking her home, Cunupp “drove her around York and then started driving reckless, and told her that he would just wreck the car and kill both of them,” the report states.
The girl told police Cunupp also told her that “if he can’t have her nobody can,” the report says.
The girl told deputies that Cunupp took her back to his home, where she jumped out of the car and ran, the report says. Cunupp then grabbed her and threw her against the wall, the report states.
The girl told police that Cunupp threw her to the ground, said he was going to kill her and strangled her with his hands, the report states. She also said he pulled a box cutter on her, according to the report.
The girl told police that she later got away and ran towards her home and called 911, the report states. Police saw injuries consistent with strangulation, the report says.
Cunupp was arrested and charged with kidnapping and high and aggravated assault and battery, the report states. He was denied bond, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.
