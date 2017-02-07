Local

February 7, 2017 6:25 AM

Handgun found in student's backpack on Cabarrus Co school bus

A gun was found on a high school student riding a school bus in Cabarrus County Monday, according to officials.

Around 2:30 p.m. the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office got a call stating the student, from Central Cabarrus High School, was on the bus with a gun. Deputies intercepted the school bus on Flowes Store Road.

The deputies said an unloaded handgun was found in the male student's backpack. They said there is no indication that the student made any threats to other students or school faculty.

The name of the student, who is a juvenile, has not been released.

Officials have not said if any charges or disciplinary actions have been filed.

