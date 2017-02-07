Man charged in case of Gaston County dad killed in car at intersection

A suspect has been arrested in the killing of a young Gaston County father as he sat in his car at an intersection, reports the Gaston Gazette.
Aaron Jamarius Rainey, 26, of Gastonia, is charged with fire-degree murder, and is being held at the Gaston County Jail without bond. A bond had not been set as of Tuesday morning.
Ralpheal Davonta Kennedy was shot in his car at the Dallas intersection of South Davis Street and East Carpenter Street around 7:15 p.m. Jan. 31, reported the Gazette.
Dallas Police told the Gazette that Rainey went on the run across the border into South Carolina in a car provided by Amber Renee Deaton. The two were captured in Sumter County, S.C., on Thursday, a day before Kennedy died, it was reported.
Deaton, 23, of Mount Holly, is charged with felony accessory after the fact. Her bond was set at $500,000, according to jail records.
Kennedy's death is the first reported Gaston County homicide of 2017. He left behind a young son, the Gazette reported.
