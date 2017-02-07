Vi Lyles to announce Tuesday she’s running for Charlotte mayor

Mayor Pro Tem Vi Lyles will formally announce her campaign for Charlotte Mayor at 10 a.m. Tuesday, at Little Rock AME Zion Church Community Development Center on McDowell Street.
Lyles says she is running because, “I love our city. I'm proud to have built my career, raised my children, and served as a two term City Council member. We need leaders who are going to ensure we maintain a city where our children and grandchildren can thrive. I know our best days are yet to come and we have hard work to do to get there."
Lyles is currently the Mayor Pro Tem, serving her second term on the Charlotte City Council. She is a former Charlotte Assistant City Manager.
