Late night thunderstorms, damaging winds possible Tuesday, early Wednesday

Severe weather is possible late Tuesday and Wednesday in the Charlotte area, including severe thunderstorms and damaging winds.
This is due to an upper level disturbance moving across the area, says the National Weather Service.
Mecklenburg and all surrounding counties are included in the predictions.
A 50 percent chance of rain is expected tonight between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m. After 3 a.m., the region will see patchy fog. There’s a 40 percent chance of rain Wednesday night after 7 p.m.
Observer news partner WBTV says every model depicts a band of rain overnight. The models also suggest every drop of rain will be east of the area by daybreak Wednesday, so chances are the rain jackets and umbrellas won’t be needed for the morning commute.
WBTV Meteorologist Al Conklin says there is much less certainty…but a little more volatility….to the next round of rain forecast for late Wednesday evening. Some guidance suggests virtually no rain south of Interstate 40. However, one other reliable model that suggests otherwise, WBTV reports.
