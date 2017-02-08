All I-77 northbound lanes reopen Wednesday morning I-85

All lanes of Interstate 77 near Interstate 85 reopened about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The North Carolina Highway Patrol had closed the lanes to investigate a tractor trailer accident that happened over night.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
February 8, 2017 5:59 AM
