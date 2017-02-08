Young dad shot at intersection ‘saves’ 128 people through organ donation

A young Gaston County father who was critically wounded as he sat in his car Jan. 31, is saving lives after death as an organ donor.
It’s being reported by the Gaston Gazette that Ralpheal Kennedy has so far contributed organs to more than 100 people.
Kennedy’s mother Marie McDowell tells the Gazette: "They (doctors) say he saved over 128 lives. So even though he is not with us, he is still with us."
His parents reportedly want to meet the recipients, especially the one who got their son's heart. "They were blessed with an angel heart," his father, Jeff McDowell, told the Gazette.
Gaston County officials announced earlier this week that they have charged Aaron Jamarius Rainey, 26, of Gastonia, with first-degree murder in the case.
Kennedy, who has a 2-year-old son, was shot at the Dallas intersection of South Davis Street and East Carpenter Street around 7:15 p.m. Jan. 31, reported the Gazette. He died Feb. 3, it was reported.
The suspect’s alleged girlfriend, Amber Deaton, was charged with helping him leave the state.
Kennedy’s parents tell the Gazette their son worked as a truck driver.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments