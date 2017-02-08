A gym at the airport? It could happen for Charlotte Douglas

A fitness company that specializes in gyms at airports is reportedly looking into opening a gym at Charlotte Douglas International.
ROAM Fitness – which claims to be a pioneer in the merging health/wellness and travel industries – told the Observer’s news partner WBTV that it toured Charlotte Douglas International looking for a potential site.
Company representatives specifically looked at an open area behind Checkpoint A as a possible landing spot for one of their fitness centers, WBTV reports.
"Charlotte is a fantastic airport," ROAM President Tyler Manegold told WBTV.Manegold. "Great location, a lot of traffic coming through."
Charlotte airport officials told WBTV that nothing was signed after the tour. Representatives of ROAM are currently traveling to other airports around the U.S. to get a feel for how the idea will catch on and where, it was reported.
Last month, ROAM Fitness opened its first gym in the terminal of Baltimore Washington International Airport. The company wants to open two more airport gyms by the end of the year and 20 gyms in the next five years.
"Our goal is to transform the travel experience for as many people as possible," ROAM marketing officer Cynthia Sandall told WBTV. “We want people to take travel back as me time even if it is for work.,"
Sandall hopes people will be attracted to the modern design of the workout center that includes cardio machines, free weights and even personal showers. The proximity to their only existing gym in Baltimore is also a plus.
