Claudia Watkins Belk was a mayor’s wife, but she leaves her own powerful legacy

Claudia Watkins Belk, one of the most influential women in Charlotte’s history, died Wednesday.
Belk was the wife of former Charlotte Mayor John Belk, but her claim to local fame came years earlier, when she became one of the first women elected to public office in Mecklenburg County. She won the job of district court judge in 1968 and held that role until 1972.
Before taking the bench in 1968, she served as assistant clerk of Mecklenburg County Superior Court.
A 1995 Observer article noted that Mecklenburg County women first began winning elections in 1920, starting with a woman who won a spot on the school board. When Claudia Watkins Belk won her judgeship in 1968, the number of elected women could still be counted on two hands.
In the years since she retired, Belk was honored as one of Charlotte’s Outstanding Career Women in the field of law and government, and Central Piedmont Community College paid tribute to her by naming a building the Claudia Watkins Belk Center for Justice.
Born the daughter of a tobacco wholesaler, Belk was active for numerous causes, including the Arts & Writing Foundation, Central Piedmont Community College Foundation, Daughters of the American Revolution, Queens College, and North Carolina Nature Conservancy.
Her husband, John Montgomery Belk, died in 2007. He was, of course, a CEO of Belk department stores. But is best known for serving four terms as city mayor, from 1969 to 1977. He left office as one of the city;s most powerful mayors.
John Belk had long been known as Charlotte’s “most eligible bachelor.” In 1971, at age 50, he married Claudia Watkins. The couple had met three years earlier at a reception at the Democratic Women’s Club in Charlotte. In 1973, their daughter, Mary Claudia, was born.
Like Claudia Watkins Belk, his name adorns buildings and other sites, including an uptown freeway and the arena at Davidson College, one of many schools he supported financially.
When CPCC named its Justice Center for Claudia Watkins Belk, school officials cited Claudia Watkins Belk’s passion for causes big and small.
“This (honor) is most fitting for her,” said Brenda Lea, director of the college’s foundation. “She’s a great leader and a champion for what she thinks is right. She’s always eager to do things she a has passion for.”
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Myers Park Presbyterian Church, 2501 Oxford Place. The family will greet friends following in Oxford Hall. Interment at Elmwood Cemetery will be private.
