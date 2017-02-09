Gastonia’s first brewery reportedly to open in former auto dealership

A former automobile dealership is soon to reopen as Gastonia’s first brewery, reports the Gaston Gazette.
Cavendish Brewing Co., to be located at 207 N. Chester Street, will host 170 barrels for fermenting and have the initial capacity to make 5,000 gallons of beer every two weeks, the Gazette reported.
The owner, Scott Cavendish, told the Gazette he is working out final permits and hopes to be open in early April. Cavendish operated an engineering management and consulting firm in Charlotte for the last five years, it was reported.
Last summer, he committed nearly $600,000 to buy 2.75 acres where Gastonia's historic Highland community adjoins downtown, the Gazette reports. His business will become the first brewery to open in Gastonia, emerging in the former Craig Dodge dealership on the corner of Chester Street/U.S. 321 and Long Avenue, it was reported.
Cavendish told the Gazette his brewery will focus on "old-world beers" that are largely ignored.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
