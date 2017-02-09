Local

February 9, 2017 2:57 PM

Charlotte airport restrooms closed after water main break

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

Restrooms are closed on four concourses at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Thursday afternoon after a construction-related water main break, airport officials said.

No flights are impacted, but some restaurants at the airport are closing because of no water, the airport tweeted at 2:30 p.m.

Restrooms on concourses A, B, C and D are closed. Restrooms are open on Concourse E. Passengers who have not yet passed through security can use the restrooms in the rental car facility.

Officials have not said how long it could take for water to be restored.

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak

