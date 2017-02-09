Charlotte airport restrooms closed after water main break

Restrooms are closed on four concourses at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Thursday afternoon after a construction-related water main break, airport officials said.
Again: we have a water main break due to construction. Restrooms on concourses A, B, C & D are closed.— CLT Airport (@CLTAirport) February 9, 2017
No flights are impacted, but some restaurants at the airport are closing because of no water, the airport tweeted at 2:30 p.m.
Restrooms on concourses A, B, C and D are closed. Restrooms are open on Concourse E. Passengers who have not yet passed through security can use the restrooms in the rental car facility.
If you are located pre-security, you can use the restrooms in the Rental Car facility.— CLT Airport (@CLTAirport) February 9, 2017
Officials have not said how long it could take for water to be restored.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments