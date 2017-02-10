Map | Campus by campus data on rapes reported at NC colleges

As Davidson College students protested recent sexual assaults this week, a review of federal campus crime data shows reported rapes on North Carolina campuses increased 13.5 percent from 2012-14 – the last year of complete national data.
According to U.S. Department of Education data:
▪ From 2012-14, students at college campuses in North Carolina’s reported nearly 475 forced sexual assaults.
▪ Nearly 150 of the state’s roughly 200 campuses reported no rapes during that time.
▪ UNC-Chapel Hill reported the most from 2012-14 with 53, followed by UNC-Charlotte with 40 and Davidson – a much smaller school – with 33.
▪ North Carolina’s 168 reported rapes in 2014 ranked seventh among all states.
▪ It’s roughly 1 rape per 10,000 students ranked 19th.
