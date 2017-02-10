Local

February 10, 2017 10:14 AM

Map | Campus by campus data on rapes reported at NC colleges

By Gavin Off

goff@charlotteobserver.com

As Davidson College students protested recent sexual assaults this week, a review of federal campus crime data shows reported rapes on North Carolina campuses increased 13.5 percent from 2012-14 – the last year of complete national data.

According to U.S. Department of Education data:

▪ From 2012-14, students at college campuses in North Carolina’s reported nearly 475 forced sexual assaults.

▪ Nearly 150 of the state’s roughly 200 campuses reported no rapes during that time.

▪ UNC-Chapel Hill reported the most from 2012-14 with 53, followed by UNC-Charlotte with 40 and Davidson – a much smaller school – with 33.

▪ North Carolina’s 168 reported rapes in 2014 ranked seventh among all states.

▪ It’s roughly 1 rape per 10,000 students ranked 19th.

Click on the map for data on a specific college or university.

Off: 704-358-6038

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

I-77 toll lane construction ramps up near uptown

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos