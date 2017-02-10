Immigrants protest ICE raids

About 20 Charlotte area residents, including immigrants, came together outside the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center to protest raids by ICE agents in recent days.
John D. Simmons The Charlotte Observer

Local

Epiphany Lutheran Church Chocolate Festival

Saturday's Ninth Annual Chocolate Festival at Epiphany Lutheran Church on West Main St. in Rock Hill. The popular event, always held on the first Saturday in February, draws hundreds every year and featured a chocolate fountain where people could dip pretzels, doughnuts or fruit skewers, free chocolate coffee in the "Chocolate Cafe," free cupcakes and decorating for children under 10, a free bounce house, chocolate chili, a chocolate bake sale, fried chocolate candy bars, professional chocolates from Epiphany Chocolatiers of Fort Mill, chocolate crepes and wine/chocolate tastings.

Entertainment

Artwork construction time lapse from Bechtler Museum

Local model builder, Gene Hopkins, was commissioned in 2000 to build a complete, working 1/4 scale replica of Jean Tinguely's Cascade mobile sculpture currently hanging at the Carillon Tower in Charlotte. Hopkins made each piece by hand to duplicate the rotating parts, working lights and a fountain. The replica reconstruction is now installed and open for viewing by the public at the Bechtler.

Local

Yosselin Herrera gets a chance at asylum

After facing gang violence and sexual abuse in her home country of El Salvador the 11th grader at a Chatham County high school and her lawyer, Evelyn Smallwood, got good news during a brief hearing in U.S. Immigration Court in Charlotte. Her case was postponed until Nov. 1 allowing her time to pursue asylum.

Editor's Choice Videos