2 injured at Matthews restaurant on Friday night

Two people were treated for minor injuries after part of the bar attached to the ceiling of a Matthews restaurant collapsed on Friday night, Observer news partner WBTV reported.
The bar fell shortly after 7 p.m. at Azteca, a Mexican restaurant in the 9700 block of East Independence Boulevard.
Medic reported taking one of the injured to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte. The woman had neck and shoulder injuries, Matthews police told WBTV.
A male injured his arm and drove himself to Novant Health Presbyterian, police told the station.
It was unclear how the fixture fell and whether the injured were employees or customers.
