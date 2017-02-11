Employee injured after fire at Birkdale Village wine bar

A worker at a wine bar in Huntersville’s Birkdale Village was treated by Medic for minor injuries after a small fire on Saturday afternoon.
The fire was contained to the appliance where it started in The Corkscrew Wine Shoppe & Bar on Birkdale Commons Parkway, the Huntersville Fire Department said.
*Corkscrew Wine Update 3* Fire held to appliance of origin clean-up in progress 1 employee treated on scene by MEDIC pic.twitter.com/1y4tIpmgG5— Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) February 11, 2017
Firefighters told Observer news partner WBTV that the employee was treated on scene for injuries from a fall.
The outside of the bar remained open after the fire, and the entire bar reopened by dinner.
