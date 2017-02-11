Local

February 11, 2017 7:04 PM

Employee injured after fire at Birkdale Village wine bar

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

A worker at a wine bar in Huntersville’s Birkdale Village was treated by Medic for minor injuries after a small fire on Saturday afternoon.

The fire was contained to the appliance where it started in The Corkscrew Wine Shoppe & Bar on Birkdale Commons Parkway, the Huntersville Fire Department said.

Firefighters told Observer news partner WBTV that the employee was treated on scene for injuries from a fall.

The outside of the bar remained open after the fire, and the entire bar reopened by dinner.

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Cupid's Undie Run

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos