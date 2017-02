0:57 CMPD video: Police chief responds to immigration enforcement concerns Pause

0:55 Immigrants protest ICE raids

1:06 Cupid's Undie Run

1:25 Latino barber tries to reconcile Trump presidency and immigrant roots

2:18 Gov. Pat McCrory concedes defeat to Roy Cooper

1:54 Wind farm projects changing landscape in eastern North Carolina

1:25 Epiphany Lutheran Church Chocolate Festival

4:14 Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook