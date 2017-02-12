Teens arrested on assault charges

Salisbury Police arrested two teens Saturday after officers said they shot two men on Victory Street.
Jermaine Lafayette Robinson, 16, of Kannapolis and Elijah Da’Swan Leach, 17, of Salisbury, were charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to inflict serious injury. Robinson was also charged with assault by pointing a gun, records show.
Both were taken to the Rowan County Detention Center. Robinson was held on $75,000 bond, Leach on $20,000.
The victims, both from Salisbury, were treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Police released a third person, a juvenile, with no charges.
Off: 704-358-6038
Comments