Another town near Charlotte moves to allow driving golf carts on city streets

Kannapolis has become the latest town in the Charlotte region to consider letting people drive golf carts on city streets.
Today, the Kannapolis City Council will have a first reading of an ordinance that would allow golf carts on certain streets, reports the Salisbury Post.
Towns like Landis, China Grove and Granite Quarry have adopted similar laws for golf carts in recent months, it was reported.
The Kannapolis law would require golf cart drivers to be at least 16, have a valid drivers license, maintain insurance as required for motor vehicles and register the cart with the Kannapolis Police, the Post reported. Headlights and tail lights would be required. Golf carts would be permitted only on streets with a speed limit under 35 mph.
People who drink alcohol and drive their golf car could be charged with drunk driving, it was reported.
