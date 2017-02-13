‘Shoot me!’ suspect dared police. The Belmont officer arrested him instead

A Tennessee man who reportedly ordered Belmont police to shoot him is sitting in the Gaston County Jail now, charged with fabricating a robbery story, reports the Gaston Gazette.
It happened on Saturday, when Belmont police determined that a reported robbery at knife point never happened, it was reported.
The suspect, Michael James Sill, 56, made up the incident and when a police officer went to arrest Still, he allegedly refused orders to stop waving his hands, lower his voice and sit down, the Gazette said. He told offers to shoot him, it was reported.
Sill, who is listed in jail records as being from Bybee, Tenn., was found in possession of a concealed weapon (a switch blade knife), officials told the Gazette.
Gaston County Jail records show he has been charged with resisting an officer, carrying a concealed weapon and making a false police report. Bond was set at $1,500.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments