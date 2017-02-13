Local

February 13, 2017 8:01 AM

Need a great shot of sunrise over uptown for your Monday? Here ya go

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

Charlotte’s weather has been up and down in recent weeks, freezing us one minute and making us sweat the next. But we do have the benefit of some clear skies for great sunrises and sunsets.

Today’s high is 58 degrees and the low will be 34 tonight. Temperatures will be in this range the rest of the week, too.

Wednesday promises a 70 percent change of showers (between 11 am and 3 p.m.) and a high of 54. The low will be 32 degrees, but and ice are not predicted.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

