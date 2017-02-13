Man sought for seriously injuring woman during domestic assault Sunday

Matthews Police are seeking a man who assaulted a woman who was seriously injured during a domestic dispute Sunday and fled.
Jimmy L. Rogers, 42, is accused of assaulting the woman at 12:17 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the Bojangles at 11137 E. Independence Boulevard. He fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction, officials said.
Rogers is a convicted felon with a violent past and should not be approached if seen, officials said.
Investigators did not reveal what weapon Rogers used during the assault and the condition of the victim was not given.
If anyone has any information regarding this case, or knows the whereabouts of Mr. Rogers, please call the Criminal Investigations Division immediately at: 704-847-555.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments