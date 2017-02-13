18 arrested Monday when police bust Gaston County heroin operation

The Gaston County Police Department concluded a two-year investigation Monday with a round-up targeting 18 individuals no charged with the sale and delivery of heroin in Gaston County.
Called Operation Dirty Needle, the operation was conducted in partnership with the United States Marshals Service, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the State Bureau of Investigation and the Dallas Police Department, officials said.
Among those arrested Monday : Andrew Junior Lane, Robert Lee Hearn, Gabriel Robinson, Phillip Nathanial Kos, Stephanie Ann Kos, Richard Arnold Steen, James Franklin Farris, Karen Darlene Horne Slagle, Emily Jacqueline Jenkins, Gary Payne, Samuel Hargett, Timothy Larkin Landers, and James Anthony Royall.
Landers and Royall face additional charges for possession of heroin at the time of their arrests, officials said.
Two offenders were already in custody: Gregory Bagwell and Harvey Jenkins, officials said.
Three individuals were not located and have warrants for their arrest outstanding: Crystal Dawn Murphy, Shelby Diane Putnam and Cody Bumgardner.
Two additional arrests were made during the round-up when Nicholas Brown and Mark Poole were arrested on unrelated warrants, officials said.
