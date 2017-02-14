Local

SWAT negotiations underway in northeast Charlotte Tuesday morning

By Mark Price

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are involved in SWAT negotiations in the University City area of east Charlotte Tuesday morning.

The department sent out a tweet at 7:24 a.m. noting two people were in custody and a third was barricaded inside a home.

The situation unfolded on Whittersham Drive, just off of Harris Houston Road.

