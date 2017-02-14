SWAT negotiations underway in northeast Charlotte Tuesday morning

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are involved in SWAT negotiations in the University City area of east Charlotte Tuesday morning.
The department sent out a tweet at 7:24 a.m. noting two people were in custody and a third was barricaded inside a home.
The situation unfolded on Whittersham Drive, just off of Harris Houston Road.
for barricaded suspects. Two are in custody and one is still outstanding.
