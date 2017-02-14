CPI Security commercial features Luke Kuechly gnome

This commercial from CPI Security features Panthers player Luke Kuechly and a Kuechly gnome.
Cupid's Undie Run

Participants take off in balmy weather at the start of Saturday's annual Cupid's Undie Run uptown. The event, a 1-mile fun run starting and ending at the EpiCentre, was accompanied by a big Valentine-themed party upstairs at Suite. All benefits go to Children’s Tumor Foundation and neurofibromatosis research.

Immigrants protest ICE raids

About 20 Charlotte area residents, including immigrants, came together outside the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center to protest raids by ICE agents in recent days.

Statesville Avenue developments

Development construction continued on a stretch of Statesville Ave. north of uptown Charlotte. Brightwalk Metro and Hercules Industrial Park are two of the development engines driving the growth.

Epiphany Lutheran Church Chocolate Festival

Saturday's Ninth Annual Chocolate Festival at Epiphany Lutheran Church on West Main St. in Rock Hill. The popular event, always held on the first Saturday in February, draws hundreds every year and featured a chocolate fountain where people could dip pretzels, doughnuts or fruit skewers, free chocolate coffee in the "Chocolate Cafe," free cupcakes and decorating for children under 10, a free bounce house, chocolate chili, a chocolate bake sale, fried chocolate candy bars, professional chocolates from Epiphany Chocolatiers of Fort Mill, chocolate crepes and wine/chocolate tastings.

Great White shark caught and released off Hilton Head

Fishermen with Outcast Sport Fishing tagged and released their fifth great white shark of the season on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Owner Chip Michalove said he works with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy to equip the sharks with the tags so the group can study their movements.The animals are offshore near Hilton Head through March.

