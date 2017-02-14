Expect overnight detours on I-77 southbound in Charlotte this week for toll lanes project

Expect overnight detours on Interstate 77 southbound in Charlotte this week.
Crews plan to finish demolishing the northwest corner of the Oaklawn Avenue bridge so a new bridge can be built. The work is part of the I-77 toll lanes project.
The detour is planned for 11 p.m.-5 a.m. Wednesday night through Sunday night between the I-85/I-77 and Brookshire Freeway/I-77 interchanges, I-77 Mobility Partners announced Tuesday night.
I-77 Mobility Partners is the limited liability corporation formed by Spain-based contractor Cintra to finance, design, build, operate and maintain the 26-mile project from Brookshire Freeway in Charlotte to N.C. 150 in Mooresville.
Southbound traffic will be detoured just north of the I-85/I-77 interchange to I-85 southbound to Brookshire Boulevard and back onto I-77 southbound. Ramps leading to that part of I-77 will be temporarily closed during the detour hours.
Traffic on the Oaklawn Avenue bridge will be detoured to the LaSalle Street bridge on the same nights. Detour hours are 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. Friday, 11 p.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday and 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday.
The new bridge will include bike lanes and sidewalks on both sides. The eastern part of the bridge will be wider, providing space under Oaklawn Avenue for a future greenway connection.
