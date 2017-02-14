CMS School Board comments on recent ICE raids

CMS School Board comments on recent ICE raids and the school system's policy. DAVID T. FOSTER III/THE CHARLOTTE OBSERVER
Nice day to get a Valentine

Monday's temperatures climbed into the upper 60s as Valentine's Day rapidly approaches. Outdoor sellers, like Diane Robinson on Freedom Drive, will be in place on Tuesday for any last minute purchases.

Levine Museum exhibit seeks understanding of protests

A new exhibit, "Know Justice Know Peace" opens at the Levine Museum of the New South in late February. Brenda Tindal, Levine Museum historian, gave a tour of the exhibit which focuses on a quick response to the September 2016 protests of the fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott by a CMPD officer.

Cupid's Undie Run

Participants take off in balmy weather at the start of Saturday's annual Cupid's Undie Run uptown. The event, a 1-mile fun run starting and ending at the EpiCentre, was accompanied by a big Valentine-themed party upstairs at Suite. All benefits go to Children’s Tumor Foundation and neurofibromatosis research.

Statesville Avenue developments

Development construction continued on a stretch of Statesville Ave. north of uptown Charlotte. Brightwalk Metro and Hercules Industrial Park are two of the development engines driving the growth.

Hornets, Lowes unveil refurbished teachers' lounge at Steele Creek Elementary

Hornets forward/center Frank Kaminsky visited Steele Creek Elementary Wednesday as the Charlotte Hornets and Lowe's unveiled a refurbished teachers' lounge at Steele Creek Elementary school Wednesday afternoon. The project is the first under the Mission Critical program, in which the two organizations are teaming to address safety and physiological needs at four Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

Epiphany Lutheran Church Chocolate Festival

Saturday's Ninth Annual Chocolate Festival at Epiphany Lutheran Church on West Main St. in Rock Hill. The popular event, always held on the first Saturday in February, draws hundreds every year and featured a chocolate fountain where people could dip pretzels, doughnuts or fruit skewers, free chocolate coffee in the "Chocolate Cafe," free cupcakes and decorating for children under 10, a free bounce house, chocolate chili, a chocolate bake sale, fried chocolate candy bars, professional chocolates from Epiphany Chocolatiers of Fort Mill, chocolate crepes and wine/chocolate tastings.

