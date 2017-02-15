CMPD's Operation Avalanche

The intersection of Trade and Tryon was turned into a "banana" republic as a trio of PETA protesters dressed in red negligees promoted a vegan life style. The young women handed out bananas and booklets about going vegan to the lunchtime crowd that roamed through uptown Charlotte.
A new exhibit, "Know Justice Know Peace" opens at the Levine Museum of the New South in late February. Brenda Tindal, Levine Museum historian, gave a tour of the exhibit which focuses on a quick response to the September 2016 protests of the fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott by a CMPD officer.
Participants take off in balmy weather at the start of Saturday's annual Cupid's Undie Run uptown. The event, a 1-mile fun run starting and ending at the EpiCentre, was accompanied by a big Valentine-themed party upstairs at Suite. All benefits go to Children’s Tumor Foundation and neurofibromatosis research.
Hornets forward/center Frank Kaminsky visited Steele Creek Elementary Wednesday as the Charlotte Hornets and Lowe's unveiled a refurbished teachers' lounge at Steele Creek Elementary school Wednesday afternoon. The project is the first under the Mission Critical program, in which the two organizations are teaming to address safety and physiological needs at four Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.