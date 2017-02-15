Local

February 15, 2017 3:52 PM

Multiple injuries in van-school bus wreck on Monroe Road in Charlotte

By Joe Marusak

Multiple non-life threatening injuries were reported in a collision between a Kindercare van and a school bus on outbound Monroe Road at Conference Drive on Wednesday afternoon.

No students were on the bus, multiple media outlets reported.

Medic said it took one patient to Carolinas HealthCare System University with minor injuries. “Children being evaluated for minor injuries,” Medic tweeted shortly after 4 p.m.

The wreck happened at about 3:45 p.m. The outbound lanes reopened at about 4:10 p.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

