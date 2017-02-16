‘A Day Without Women’? It’s being planned for March 8 nationwide

Charlotte’s “Day Without Immigrants” business boycott Thursday is apparently going to be followed by a protest that could have a much bigger impact on the community.
“A Day Without Women” is being promoted for March 8 across the nation as “a general strike by women.”
The Washington Post is reporting organizers behind the Women’s March on Washington want to show the nation “what a day without women would look like.”
“In the spirit of women and their allies coming together for love and liberation, we offer a Day Without A Woman,” said a statement from the organizers. “We ask: do businesses support our communities, or do they drain our communities? Do they strive for gender equity or do they support the policies and leaders that perpetuate oppressions.”
Details of the boycott have not been spelled out, unlike the “Day Without An Immigrant,” which involves immigrants closing their businesses, staying home from work, avoiding shopping and not going to schools. It also remains unclear how it will be marked in the Charlotte area.
National organizers told the Washington Post they would be sharing more information and actions over the coming weeks.
A Day Without Women will coincide with International Women’s Day – or IWD – a global day to celebrate women, unity, reflection, advocacy and action. It will also highlight female social, economic, cultural and political achievements and is a time to push for gender parity.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
