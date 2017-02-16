Watch Charlotte immigrant protest live

Charlotte-area immigrants are joining groups around the nation Thursday to bring attention to immigrant issues, demonstrate their importance to the country and protest Trump administration policies.
In the Charlotte region, more than 250 Latino businesses are expected to be closed for “A Day Without Immigrants,” reported the Spanish-language Qué Pasa Mi Gente and Hola Noticias media outlets. They range from restaurants and farmers markets to tax services, car washes, trucking and construction services.
